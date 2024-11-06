Taylor Swift attended the Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wearing a vintage jacket. A Swiftie may have sold it to her on eBay.

The Swiftie took to TikTok to share their reaction to the outfit. The caption read, “As a Chiefs fan and a Swiftie… I'm not okay right now.”

They revealed that they sold that same jacket that Swift wore to the game on eBay, and it shipped to California. Allegedly, Swift's stylist purchased it for her on eBay.

After double checking, the fan realized it was the same exact jacket — even going as far as investigating the folds in the jacket. It all adds up, and it appears Taylor Swift wore a second-hand Chiefs jacket from a fan.

The fan was overjoyed at the development. “Thank you, Taylor's stylist, for buying the jacket,” she concluded in her video. “As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a super-Swiftie, this is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me.”

The Chiefs' game against the Buccaneers was the fourth game Swift has attended this year. She has been a fixture of their home games, previously attending games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and New Orleans Saints.

She is still behind her 2023 total of games. Last year, Swift went to 13 games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

With her Eras Tour schedule, it has been hard for Swift to attend games. She is in the midst of the final leg of the tour, with nine final shows to play in Canada.

Taylor Swift and the guy on the Chiefs (Travis Kelce)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have been dating since September 2023. Speculation began after Kelce publicly called out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He recalled going to her Eras Tour and trying to give her his phone number after the show.

However, she did not greet fans after the show. A few months later, Swift attended Kelce and the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

They have been going steady since then, remaining a fixture of pop culture. Swift has now attended a seasons-worth of his games, and he has gone to several of her concerts.

During his offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows. He was especially prominent during the European leg of the tour.

He also appeared on stage during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kelce performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Swift is currently embarking on the last leg of the Eras Tour. The final leg started with nine shows in the United States across Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana.

Now, Swift will perform nine shows in Canada. Six of them will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The last three shows will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.