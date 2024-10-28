As the Eras Tour goes on, was Taylor Swift able to attend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Why Taylor Swift did not make it to the Chiefs-Raiders game

Unfortunately for Kelce, Swift did not make it to the Chiefs game against the Raiders, which fell on National Tight Ends Day. If she had gone, she would have seen her boyfriend's best performance of the year.

The reason for this was the Eras Tour, which had a show in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her October 27, 2024, show was the third and final show at Caesars Superdome before she heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium from November 1-3.

During the game, Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. That marked the first time Kelce has found the end zone in 2024.

He was also targeted a season-high 12 times throughout the game by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs offense had a bounce-back game, gaining 334 yards during the game.

Mahomes completed 27-of-38 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Kareem Hunt led the way on the ground, rushing for 59 yards on 21 carries. He also scored a touchdown.

Is the Eras Tour almost over?

Luckily for Kelce and the Chiefs, Swift's Eras Tour is in the home stretch. The tour has 12 more dates, three in the United States and nine in Canada.

The Eras Tour will conclude on December 8, 2024, after 149 shows. Originally, there were supposed to be 152 shows in the itinerary. However, the three-show stay in Vienna, Austria, was canceled due to a foiled terror plot.

It all started on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America before visiting Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil to close out the year.

The following year, Swift started it by touring Japan, Australia, and Singapore. After a two-month break, Swift started the European leg of the tour.

The European leg of the Eras Tour concluded with the final five (of eight) shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 15-20. Swift then took a couple of months off before resuming the tour on October 18.

The Eras Tour is the most ambitious venture of Swift's career. Each show runs for over three hours, and the setlist consists of over 40 songs. She performs songs from almost all of her albums every night.

It is a celebration of Swift's entire discography. Every show also includes an acoustic mini-set during which she performs mashups of her lesser-known songs.