A Taylor Swift fan just received her scarf from the pop star herself after being seated next to ther during the Chiefs game in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift fan, Beth Vancil just had an extraordinary evening at the Chiefs' playoff game on January 13.

While enduring the frigid Kansas City weather to witness the first postseason match, Vancil got a gift to remember. Not only did she find herself seated right in front of the global pop sensation. She also got something else to take home.

Swift, present in the player's box alongside Travis Kelce's mom, graciously engaged with Vancil and her friend, Betsy Nacrelli. Both posed for selfies and shared banter about the attention they received from cameras. The Taylor Swift fan described her as “down to earth,”

Vancil emphasized that the pop star exhibited the enthusiasm of a regular Kansas City Chiefs fan enjoying the playoff spectacle.

As the game unfolded, Vancil and Nacrelli, initially wanting to keep it casual, received a high-five from Swift. Setting the tone for an animated exchange throughout the match. The trio even interacted with Brittany Mahomes, seated in the same box, indulging in light-hearted predictions for the game. Swift, impressed by Vancil's accurate touchdown call, affectionately dubbed her the “good luck charm.”

The night's chill, marked by a temperature of -4 degrees at kickoff, prompted Swift to offer Vancil her own scarf. Observing Vancil's rosy face from the freezing weather, Swift insisted, “You need this, you're our good luck charm.”

Swift being nice and friendly got talked about on social media. Vancil's meeting with the famous singer at the important Chiefs-Dolphins game will for sure be a special story for this big fan.