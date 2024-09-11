Taylor Swift fans are not too happy with the pop star after she was seen hugging this celeb recently.

During the US Open over the weekend, Swift was joined by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. While it was rumored last week that when Swift attended Patrick and Kelce's NFL game the singer was keeping a safe distance between her and Brittany, fans found that untrue. On Sunday (Sept. 8), during the couples' double date for the men's championship, Swift and Brittany were seen in a warm embrace ultimately shelving any drama between the two.

Brittany was in hot water on social media last week after interacting with an Instagram post from former US President Donald Trump. While the mom of two who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's third child, has not publicly announced a political affiliation, fans were led to believe that her social interaction with Trump's post was telling.

Swift, on the other hand, endorsed President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020 so fans were left disappointed with the singer's choice to befriend someone who “liked” a Trump post. Biden and Trump were up against one another in the 2020 election representing their respective parties. Trump is the current Republican nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris is representing the Democratic Party after Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July. The Grammy winner has not endorsed any political candidate for this year's election.

Fans React To Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Hugging After Controversial Social Interaction

After Swift and Brittany were seen hugging, Swifties did not take too kindly with the friendship between the two. Many called out Swift for being close with a “Trump supporter” as well as resurfaced tweets from Brittany mocking the singer for “writing songs about boys.”

“Me liking every tweet criticizing taylor swift for not having a spine & befriending that trump supporter brittany all while dating that loser a** man,” one fan wrote throwing shots at both Brittany and Kelce.

“Me after being relieved that taylor didn’t sit with brittnay at the chiefs game thinking maybe she still has some integrity only to see her immediately cozying up with her days later,” another fan commented on the drama.

Another fan on X resurfaced tweets from Brittany criticizing the source material for many of her hit songs.

“Taylor Swift winning everything <<<,” Brittany wrote in 2013.

“Taylor Swift I want to know when your gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships.. #timeforsomethingnew,” she wrote in 2016.

“I do find it disappointing that taylor cant drop brittany. like why is she so loyal to this friendship of ten months,” a fan responded.