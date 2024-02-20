The Big 12 takes the stage as we College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Texas Tech prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

TCU enters the game sitting at 18-7 on the year, while also sitting 7-5 in conference play. That places TCU fifth in the Big 12. They have won five of their last seven games, including a win over Baylor there. The two losses were to Texas and Iowa State, but they have rebounded since then. First, they beat West Virginia by 16 and then beat Kansas State by three last time out.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 18-7 on the year and 7-5 in Big 12 play, placing them fifth in the conference. Still, they have struggled as of late. They have lost four of their last six games, including falling to Iowa State by eight last time out. Still, they have a huge upset in the two wins. They defeated a sixth-ranked Kansas by 29 a week ago. This will also be the second time these two have faced. TCU used multiple runs to hold Texas Tech to no points while winning 85-78.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Texas Tech Odds

TCU: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Texas Tech: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: EPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 32nd in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 26th on offense and 49th on defense this year. TCU ranks 24th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting eighth in assists per game this year. They are 20th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting 15th in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.1 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 49.0 percent shooting this year. Miller is also giving out 2.8 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Micah Peavy comes in with 11.6 points per game, while Jameer Nelson Jr. has 10.9 points per game. Peavy adds 2.9 assists per game while Nelson has 3.1 per game, the most on the team.

TCU has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 114th in defensive rebounding percentage per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is Erenest Udah. He comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game while averaging 4.2 points per game this year. Peavy also has five rebounds per game this year, while KaKobe Coles comes in with 4.0 per game.

On defense, TCU is 128th in points allowed per game this year. They are also 16th in the nation in steals per game. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.2 steals per game. He is one of four guys with over a steal per game this year. Avery Anderson has 1.2 per game, while Micah Peavy also has 1.4 and Emanuel Miller has 1.1 per game.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech comes in ranked 23rd in adjusted efficiency rankings according to KenPom. They are 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 65th in defensive efficiency. The Red Raiders are 81st in points per game, while also sitting 43rd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Pop Isaacs leads the way on offense this year. He is averaging 16.1 points per game while being solid from three. He has shot 31.0 percent from three this year and leads the team in three-pointers made with 58. Joe Toussaint is second on the team in points, coming in with 12.5 per game while leading with 4.2 assists per game. Further, Chance McMillan is second in three-pointers made, shooting 39.2 percent from three and scoring 10.2 points per game.

On the boards, Texas Tech is 173rd in rebounds per game this year and ranks outside the top 100 in both offensive and defensive rebounds. Warren Washington leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.7 rebounds per game, while also scoring 10.3 points per game. Second on the team is Darrion Williams, who has 7.3 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 10.4 points per game.

On defense, Texas Tech is 67th in the nation in points against but sits 93rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Williams and Issacs have a lot to do with this. Both of them are averaging over a steal per game, while Joe Toussaint has 1.1 steals per game. Further, Warren Washington has 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

TCU has been solid as of late against the spread. They have covered five of their last seven games, all resulting in wins. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has covered just once in their last six games. They failed to cover last time as a four-point underdog, losing by give. Texas Tech should be favored at home in this game, but TCU is playing better right now. Take them with the points.

Final TCU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: TCU +5. (-110)