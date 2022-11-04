Ex-Tennessee football QB trolls Georgia’s ‘tea and crumpets’ fans before SEC clash

The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are set to battle it out in one of the most highly anticipated college football games of the year.

The game picked up even more hype after the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings dropped earlier this week, with the Volunteers securing the top spot and the Bulldogs landing at number three. With such a good game on tap, everyone expects Georgia football’s Sanford Stadium to be rocking on Saturday.

Well, maybe not everyone. Ex-Tennessee football quarterback Erik Ainge, who hosts a daily sports talk show in Knoxville, doesn’t think that the Bulldogs fans are going to present much of a home-field advantage.

In fact, Ainge went as far as trolling the Georgia faithful as ‘tea and crumpets’ fans, per Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

Per Griffith, Ainge said that Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is going to be “stressed out” over the lack of fan noise. Smart had called for Bulldogs fans to be loud earlier in the week on his Twitter account.

But Ainge wasn’t done trolling Georgia just yet. The ex-Tennessee football signal-caller went on to tell a story about how he was facing a crucial third down against the no. 3 ranked Bulldogs one year. He didn’t get the play right but was able to simply converse with one of his offensive lineman until he got the play correct.

According to Ainge, it was something that wouldn’t have happened had Sanford Stadium brought the noise. Instead, Ainge took a shot at Georgia fans, who he said were- and still are- “having their tea and crumpets.”

That’s something that certainly won’t go over well among Georgia football fans. Oen can bet that they’ll be bringing the energy even more on Saturday.

And Tennessee will be ready for it.