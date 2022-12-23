By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 5 min read

The 2022 NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every game could change the course of a team’s future. With the Tennessee Titans set to host the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday with Malik Willis under center in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, it is time for some Titans Week 16 bold predictions.

Tennessee is on a rough four-game losing streak, including a loss to the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. Most recently, the Titans lost 17-14 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team fell to 7-7 and is holding on for dear life over the Jaguars in the AFC South.

While the Titans are still in the playoff battle, the Texans find themselves on the other side of the table. Houston is just 1-12-1, the worst record in the NFL this season. The team has lost its last nine games, however, it managed to take the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime last week and nearly beat the Dallas Cowboys the week before that.

Even with the game looking one-sided, Tennessee’s recent struggles combined with Tannehill’s injury and Houston’s surprising recent play could bring some surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Titans as they play the Texans in Week 16.

3. Tennessee holds Houston to under 250 offensive yards

If there is something that could help the Titans on Saturday, it is how poorly the Texans’ offense has performed in 2022. The team has failed to surpass 20 points in all but three games this season. The average of 16.8 points places the Texans’ offense in the bottom three of the league.

Houston has the fifth-worst passing completion rate at 61.1% with David Mills and Jeff Driskel getting significant snaps at quarterback. Additionally, the Texans only have 1,263 yards on the ground, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

In Week 16, the Texans will have a tough challenge ahead of them. Tennessee’s defense is allowing 20.9 points per game, ranking 12th in the league.

The prediction is that the Titans’ defense will prevail against the struggling Texans’ offense. Expect Tennessee to hold Houston to under 250 offensive yards.

2. Derrick Henry rushes for 150+ yards, multiple touchdowns

Although Tennessee’s recent weeks as a team have not been very good, the same cannot be said about Derrick Henry. The running back is having a stellar season and is in conversations for both the Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year awards since he dealt with injuries in recent years.

In 14 games, Henry has accumulated 296 carries for 1,303 yards, the second-best mark in the league only behind Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs. Henry’s 12 rushing touchdowns place him in the top five in the category. The three-time Pro Bowler has also added 30 catches for 379 yards, both career highs. He also has a passing touchdown this season.

In Tennessee’s previous encounter with Houston this season, Henry had one of the best games of his career. He rushed for a season-high 219 yards and scored twice, helping his team to a 17-10 win. For his performance, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Luckily for Henry, there is a big chance he can have another great day on Saturday. The Texans have the worst rushing defense in the NFL this season, having allowed a total of 2,345 yards. They have also let opponents score 19 times on the ground, placing them in the bottom three.

Another thing that could help Henry’s numbers is that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury. His replacement will be rookie Malik Willis, who is completing only 44.7% of his passes. As the rookie still adapts to the starting role, head coach Mike Vrabel might call more plays for an established veteran like Henry. Even if the Texans stack the box, Henry should still have a field day.

All things considered, especially their Week 8 matchup this year, the bold prediction is that Henry will once again go off. He should surpass 150 yards and score multiple times. However, do not be surprised if the Titans’ star running back ends up going for 200-plus yards in Week 16.

1. Titans cover the spread

At the end of the day, this is a must-win game for the Titans. The Jaguars are breathing down their neck and are set to face the same Texans in Week 17. Since Tennessee lost its first head-to-head contest, it could come down to Week 18, when it will play Jacksonville once again.

But a win on Saturday should be the top priority. Tennessee also has the Dallas Cowboys on the schedule, so it would be better if it gets a win right away.

According to FanDuel, the Titans are the favorite to win against the Texans. However, the spread is just -3.5. That means that even with Tennessee having a real shot at the postseason, some believe this will be a close game.

Should Henry and Tennessee’s defense have a good day, they should come out victorious. But the bold prediction here is that the Titans will cover the spread in Week 16. Not only that, they will likely blow the Texans out. Fans should expect at least a double-digit win and perhaps even a 20-point advantage. Should that happen, Tennessee will bounce back from its recent negative stretch and be motivated to finish the season with a strong sequence and clinch its division.