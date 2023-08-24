Mikey Garcia gave his prediction for a potential super welterweight clash between Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo.

Crawford became the undisputed and unified welterweight champion last month following a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr.

While there is a possibility of a second fight between them thanks to a rematch clause, Crawford wasted no time setting up a potential future fight against Charlo — the unified champion a weight class above at 154 pounds. “Bud” even taunted Charlo during his fight with Spence.

For now, it'll have to wait as Charlo will be moving up himself when he takes on Canelo Alvarez for his super middleweight titles on Sept. 30. However, it's more than a possibility after that fight, especially with Charlo's plans to return to 154.

And as far as Garcia is concerned, the four-weight boxing champion is picking Crawford to come out on top.

“Crawford [at 154lbs], I think Crawford wins,” Garcia told ES News (via Boxing Social). “It’s a good fight though, but I think Crawford wins.

“Crawford is a bad dude, man, he’s a really good fighter and he can fight coming forwards, he can fight going back, he can fight whilst he’s running around and boxing, switches from left to right. He’s tricky with that, he’s quick, he has a lot in his game, so I think Crawford.”

Garcia, however, did note that should a contest between them take place at a higher weight — potentially 168 pounds — the fight will likely favor Charlo more.

“If he [Crawford] moves up even higher, then there is a bigger disadvantage in size so that changes things, but he doesn’t have to do all of that,” Garcia added.

However, this is Crawford we're talking about.

He's already made history as the first to become a unified champion in two different divisions. His plan now is to do it in a third division and if Charlo ends up beating Alvarez, you can bet he'll fight him at 168 pounds.

The same applies if Alvarez wins. That's because Charlo is likely to be stripped of one of his super welterweight titles once he moves up to fight Alvarez which would mean he's no longer undisputed champion.

Alvarez winning, however, offers the opportunity for Crawford to become undisputed at 168 pounds — and he's already called for a fight with the Mexican superstar.