After making NFL-dominating headlines for his IR-causing hit on Trevor Lawrence on December 1st, Azeez Al-Shaair is set to make his return for the Houston Texans in Week 18 for their final game of the regular season.

But before the veteran linebacker can return to the field, he took to social media to finally address his situation ahead of his return, going through each detail ad nauseam to give fans a complete understanding of the situation.

“First, I want to say all praise to Allah for everything because both the good and the bad are all great. If it was God's plan for me to go through any situation, then it was for my benefit in some way, even if I can't see or understand it,” Al-Shaair wrote on social media.

“Second, I want to thank my loved ones, true friends, family, all the players, coaches, and fans. Thank you to the entire Houston Texans organization – from Cal and Hannah, to Nick Caserio and DeMeco – and everyone in the media who sent me any type of positive feedback or defended my character along with my intentions on my behalf. While so many jumped at the first opportunity to hop on the false narrative – that I'm a dirty player or bad person – the messages from all who stood by me were the only things keeping me mentally afloat during a time of isolation.

“I've learned so much from this entire experience. Seeing myself on video – letting my emotions get the best of me to the point where I completely lost it – was an embarrassing and eye-opening moment for me. I've had to earn everything in my life. I never want to allow anyone to get me to a point where I jeopardize everything that I've worked at my life to obtain. That was not the way I wanted to represent myself or my family, and I will continue to learn and grow from that moment.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Al-Shaair had even more to say down to the granular detail.

Azeez Al-Shaair reveals how he spent his time away from the Texans

Turning his attention to the details of his suspension and the meeting he had with NFL officials during his time away, Al-Shaair noted that while he still refuses to call himself a dirty player, he is ready to turn the page into the future.

“During my suspension, I was able to meet with Commissioner Goodell, Troy Vincent, Jon Runyon among others to meet for the first time and express the way I felt about how I was characterized in the letter sent out from the NFL. I gave a ton of respect for those at the league office and the responsability they have to uphold for player safety. Without going into detail, the meeting we had was productive and gave me hope for moving forward and playing the game that I love with continued best intentions, while also not having my character and integrity unjustifiably smeared,” Al-Shaair wrote.

“In that conversation – man-to-man – I owned and acknowledged that my actions following my ejection were careless, and in that moment, I didn't think about the responsibility I have been blessed with to represent the shield. I also stated that the letter, and specifically the language used in the letter, was equally as careless and conveyed that the context of the words used were not a reflection of my character, nor my career, as I have not been warned multiple times for my play on the field.

“Instead, the intended context of the letter referred to me pulling away from my coaches after my ejection and starting another altercation. The play was a “bang-bang” play that, by rule and definition, was a foul that I own, but it was not done in bad sportsmanship or ill intention. It's not “me vs John Runyan” or “me vs the league officials,” we are all on the same team and together represent something much greater than us that will remain here long after we're gone. So while I am privileged enough to represent a game that I love, I'll do my best to do so the right way and trust they will as well.

“Lastly, I'll say that this world is full of negative people who can't wait to tear you down, but if you move with love and compassion, the seeds of good you planted in others' lives can grow into the very tree that shades you will comfort and compassion when you need it most.

“I am a man of God, I am a leader, a warrior, and a lover. I am also a h*ll of a football player, and I'm grateful to be back doing what I love.”

Will fans accept what Al-Shaair has written and allow him to move forward with a clean slate? Or will his reputation remain tarnished moving forward, especially in Jacksonville? Fans will surely find out soon enough.