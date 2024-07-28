The Houston Texans turned into a different team with the addition of rookie QB C.J. Stroud in 2023. Stroud has an impressive rookie season and immediately proved that he is the team's franchise QB. He even led Houston to a home playoff win in his rookie season. The young superstar had a brief injury scare at Saturday's training camp practice — but it isn't anything for Texans fans to worry about.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans QB C.J. Stroud had a minor injury scare on Saturday morning at training camp practice. Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi accidentally stepped on Stroud's foot. That is no joke when you consider that Fatukasi is 6'4″ and 318lbs.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be a big issue. Although Stroud limped slightly on the next few plays, he never left the practice field. He eventually regained his full mobility and looked right as rain.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans assured the media that Stroud is okay.

“No concern on C.J. at all,” Ryans said. “He is doing great. Having a great camp. No concern with C.J. at all. He is doing great.”

We are relieved to learn that the injury to C.J. Stroud is not serious. There are always a handful of devastating preseason injuries in the NFL, and it is always so demoralizing when it happens to a QB.

Texans fans don't have to wait long to see their favorite team in action. The Texans will play the Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on August 1st.

Recapping Saturday's Texans training camp practice

Aaron Wilson also provided some additional quotes from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans that recap Saturday's training camp practice.

The Texans boast one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. Therefore, it should be no surprise that this position group is getting rave reviews.

“From our wide receiver group, I just love the competitive spirit of all those guys,” Ryans said. “Seeing guys step up, different guys making plays each day. It starts with Stef and the way he comes to work. I think that rubs off on everyone else. He shows up with the competitive enthusiasm that starts to permeate for first off his position group, but also just our entire team. With guys showing up like that, I love the competition and it’s a really good group and I’m excited to see how guys show up in games. They’ve been doing a great job at practice.”

Ryans also praised cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The talented cornerback picked off a Stroud pass intended for Tank Dell.

“Derek has been consistent,” Ryans said. “When we talk about Iron sharpening Iron, with him competing against Tank, Nico [Collins], Diggs, they continue to get better and that’s what I love about him. He is making the receivers better and the receivers are making him better. That’s what camp is all about and Derek is doing a really good job this camp.”

If Stingley Jr. can emerge as a consistent lockdown cornerback, the Texans' defense will become all the better in 2024.