The Tennessee Titans are on the road to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Texans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Titans-Texans Last Game – Matchup History

The Texans won both matchups with the Titans last season. The latest matchup was a 26-3 win for Houston on New Year's Eve last season.

Overall Series: The Titans lead the all-time series 23-21.

Here are the Titans-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Texans Odds

Tennessee Titans: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +310

Houston Texans: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is not having a great season. However, their defense is a little better than people think. The Titans are allowing the second-fewest yards per game, the fewest passing yards, and their run defense is not to bad, either. Some of this has to do with giving the opponent good field position, but their defense does a decent job nonetheless. If the Titans can pin their opponents deep, their defense will be able to do a good job.

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are the two players the Titans really need. Neither player is running great, but they also do not fumble. The Titans need these two running backs to play their best game, especially with the Texans' ability to stop the pass. Houston does allow 108.8 rush yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry. If Pollard and Spears can have a good game, the Titans will have a good game.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans have lost their touch a little bit, but they are coming off a blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys. One area where the Texans will excel in this game is on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee has the eighth-fewest total yards per game, fourth-fewest passing yards, and fifth-fewest points per game. The Titans really struggle on the offensive side of the ball, and this is something the Texans will be able to take advantage of.

Houston is one of the best passing defenses in the NFL this season. They allow the lowest completion percentage in the league, and the third-lowest yards per attempt. Along with that, the Texans have the second-most interceptions in the NFL. Their secondary does a fantastic job, and they can get to the quarterback, as well. If the Texans continue to stay solid in their pass defense, the Texans will cover the spread.

One player to watch in this game is Joe Mixon. Nico Collins has returned from injury, which is something the Texans needed. However, Joe Mixon can benefit a lot from that. With the focus being on the star receiver, it will open up a lot of space for Mixon. In fact, Mixon just had one of his best games by running for 109 yards and three touchdowns last week. If Mixon can get going in this game, the Texans will be able to have a good day.

Final Titans-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans are the better team, and I do not see a way in which they win by less than a touchdown. I am going to take the Texans to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Titans-Texans Prediction & Pick: Texans -7.5 (-115)