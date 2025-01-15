The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday that they have waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson after just two games with the team. The decision comes in the wake of Johnson’s frustration over a lack of playing time in Saturday’s wild-card victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans signed Johnson in December after losing wide receiver Tank Dell to a season-ending knee injury. Houston hoped Johnson could provide a veteran presence, but his stint was short-lived. He had just two receptions over two games. To fill the void, the Texans promoted rookie wideout Jared Wayne from the practice squad to the active roster and added veteran Alex Erickson to the practice squad.

“Unfortunately, with Diontae it didn’t work out,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters. “We’re on to the Chiefs.”

Texans say bye-bye to Diontae Johnson ahead of Chiefs matchup

Erickson, known for his versatility and experience, is expected to provide depth as the Texans prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The move signals the Texans’ commitment to maintaining focus as they advance in the playoffs. Despite losing rookie tight end Cade Stover to injured reserve, Ryans remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

Johnson, who had just one reception for 12 yards against the Chargers, was visibly upset in the locker room following the game. According to reports, he sat fully dressed at his locker, frustrated by his limited role. Despite efforts by teammates Joe Mixon and Azeez Al-Shaair to console him, Johnson’s dissatisfaction was apparent.

This marks the latest chapter in a turbulent season for the sixth-year receiver, whose career began with promise in Pittsburgh. Johnson earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 during his tenure with the Steelers, recording 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. However, since being traded by the Panthers to the Ravens earlier this season, his journey has been marred by controversy, including a suspension in Baltimore for refusing to enter a game.

“We have to keep moving forward,” Ryans said. “This is playoff football, and every decision we make is about putting our team in the best position to succeed.”

For Johnson, his release from Houston marks another setback in a once-promising career. Whether another NFL team is willing to take a chance on him remains to be seen. As for the Texans, they’ll look to rally around their current roster and keep their postseason dreams alive in Kansas City.