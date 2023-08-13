The Houston Texans have once again added depth at wide receiver, signing veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries to a contract, according to Ari Meirov.

Humphries, 30, last played with the Washington Commanders in 2021, where he had 41 receptions for 383 yards over 17 games played. The veteran slot receiver had his biggest campaign in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he racked up 76 catches for 816 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Humphries went undrafted out of Clemson, working his way up Tampa Bay's depth chart in his time there. Humphries cashed in big with a 4-year deal worth $36 million in 2019 from the Tennessee Titans in free agency, but Humphries would only play two seasons with Tennessee before he was released in a salary cap-saving move.

The Texans haven't been shy about signing and releasing receivers from the roster this offseason. Earlier this summer, the Texans signed former Rams and Titans receiver Robert Woods and then proceeded to release former third-round pick Amari Rodgers after a brief stint with the team.

First-team wide receiver opportunities appear to be wide open in Houston. John Metchie is returning from missing his rookie season with Leukemia, while Tank Dell impressed in Houston's first preseason game. In addition to Woods and holdover Nico Collins, the Texans may be looking to take a committee approach with a receiver rotation.

New Texans wide receiver Adam Humphries operates almost solely as a slot receiver and has been a dependable third-down option throughout his career. Whether or not the Texans decide to give Humphries actual playing time will likely be dictated by preseason performances, but getting another trusty set of hands in the receiver room for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud makes sense for the Texans.