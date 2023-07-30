On Sunday, the Houston Texans activated defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the PUP list, while waiving wide receiver Amari Rodgers, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers, a former Clemson standout who was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, tells the Houstons Chronicle Jonathan M. Alexander that “he requested to be released from the team in hopes that he could find another opportunity with another team during camp. He said it was a mutual decision with him and the Texans.”

“I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t going to get a real opportunity to show what I could do,” Rodgers explains, clarifying the reason for his release. “It wasn’t because I was playing bad or anything happened. I was looking for a better opportunity for my career. I feel like I can help a team.”

Rodgers also tells KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson that he had the day off but decided to come in and talk to the Texans coaching staff candidly. Given that plenty of teams have need for wide receiver depth — more than the Texans do at least — it makes perfect sense.

“Definitely you would hope teams would be interested,” Rodgers muses. “This is just me kind of betting on myself.”

There's a crowded wide receiver room in Houston, which is good for the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud but bittersweet when it comes to days like today.

The Texans signed veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown this offseason, then drafted Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson to add to their young core of Nico Collins and John Metchie. With the Texans likely only keeping six receivers on the roster, Rodgers was likely the odd man out.