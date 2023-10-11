Houston Texans standout rookie wide receiver Tank Dell received an injury status update ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Dell appears unlikely to play this Sunday as he remains in concussion protocol, according to Aaron Wilson.

Although #Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell is making improvement in his recovery from concussion, per a league source, he isn't currently expected to play Sunday against the #Saints and remains under #NFL concussion protocol and didn't practice today @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2023

Dell left the Week 5 game against Atlanta early after suffering the concussion. While it's possible he clears concussion protocol between now and Sunday, players typically miss at least one week after suffering a concussion and not immediately passing the initial tests.

Dell has been a major bright spot for the Texans during his rookie campaign, flashing major chemistry with fellow rookie CJ Stroud. Through five games, Dell has 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns for a Texans offense that has improved dramatically under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Dell, the 69th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, was an incredibly productive receiver at the University of Houston and has continued that heading into the pros. At just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, there were concerns about Dell's durability, but Dell suffered the concussion after a diving 29-yard reception in the first half to set up a go-ahead field goal before halftime. Dell's helmet bounced off the turf, but he wasn't hit on the play.

The Texans will look to lean on veteran Robert Woods and breakout wide receiver Nico Collins in the Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off a shutout victory over the New England Patriots in Week 5.

We'll have more on Texans WR Tank Dell's official injury status for Week 6 as Sunday approaches.