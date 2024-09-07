As the Houston Texans prepare for their Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts, fans will see the debut of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs after being acquired in the offseason in a surprising trade from the Buffalo Bills. As people lock in their bold predictions for the AFC South showdown featuring the Texans, Diggs answered a question talking about his previous team using an interesting analogy.

Diggs would say to the media this week that he wouldn't want to talk “bad about my old girlfriend to make my new girlfriend feel good” in reference to his previous team in Buffalo and new one in Houston.

“I don’t talk bad about my old girlfriend to make my new girlfriend feel good. I’m just happy to be where I am,” Diggs said. “That was a good fit too.”

Stefon Diggs talks being a captain on the Texans

Concurrently, Diggs would also talk about the negative label that has always surrounded him even before his stint with the Bill where even before that, he was with his first team in the Minnesota Vikings. However, there is no doubt that his teammates see him as a “captain” where it has been a bit different with the Texans since it's a new atmosphere according to Click 2 Houston.

“Obviously, the past couple of years, I’ve been a captain. Going to a new team, new scenery, new people, and earning the respect of my teammates, my coaches, when I say everything it means everything. I play this sport with a chip on my shoulder every day,” Diggs said. “I’m trying to play with a lot of patience and work ethic. So, to see them acknowledge that and they respect and appreciate you. I just want to do everything I can to be the best captain I can be.”

Texans head coach speaks on Stefon Diggs' “competitive spirit”

Diggs has been a very productive receiver in the league for a while now and comes into a Texans offense that was exciting featuring quarterback C.J. Stroud and other pass-catchers like Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Consequently, even Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans who has spoken about Diggs' “competitive spirit” touched on what he brings to the team.

“Excited about adding Stefon to our team. You talk about his influence, it's not just his influence on the receivers, it's just his influence on our entire team,” Ryans said. “His competitive spirit, what he brings each and everyday, it lights a fire in our entire team. I'm very pleased with what he's done, the energy that he brings, and I'm excited to go see him do it in the regular season. He's been a leader for us since the day he stepped on the field, and I'm very excited to see him grow and continue to see him build even better chemistry with his teammates.”

Besides, the Texans face the Colts Sunday in Week 1.