The NFL Draft is weeks away and a lot of things will change up until that point. On Wednesday, a stunning trade was made as the Buffalo Bills agreed to send talented wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation.
This is quite the turn of events and the Texans' impressive offseason continues with the addition of Diggs. Suddenly, their odds for a Super Bowl have increased, Before the Diggs trade, the Texans' odds were at +2000. After the trade, the odds have jumped to +1500, per FanDuel. Here are the top seven teams.
- San Francisco 49ers: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs: +650
- Baltimore Ravens: +900
- Dallas Cowboys: +1300
- Detroit Lions: +1300
- Bullafo Bills: +1300
- Houston Texans: +1500
The odds have changed considerably shortly after the Diggs trade came through, and it should continue to shift with all of the weapons Houston has added this offseason. Moreover, the Bills now lose a top weapon for Josh Allen as well. The 49ers, Chiefs, and Ravens are no surprise at the top given their roster construction, and Baltimore adding Derrick Henry to a team that was just the No. 1 seed in the AFC only helps their case.
The Texans adding a Pro Bowl wide receiver such as Diggs is a massive move for them, and CJ Stroud now gets a top-tier option on the outside. The Texans also re-signed tight end Dallas Schiltz, brought in Danielle Hunter for some much-needed defensive help, and landed Joe Mixon in a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, so the aggressiveness continues in Houston.
Stefon Diggs adds a ton of talent to the Texans' offense
Diggs has been nothing short of one of the best WRs in the NFL since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Diggs has 1,000 or more yards in each of the last six seasons with double-digit touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. His best year came in 2020 when he caught 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight scores. However, frustrations grew as the Bills couldn't get over the hump and failed to make the Super Bowl time and time again.
Now, he is headed for Houston in a surprising turn of events. What he brings is going to be huge for Stroud and this offense.
In 2023, the Texans' leading receiver was Nico Collins, who had 1,297 yards and eight scores on 80 catches. After that, it was Tank Dell, who suffered a brutal season-ending injury after a promising rookie campaign. Others such as Noah Brown, Robert Woods, and John Metchie III sprinkled in on the passing game along with Schultz.
The Texans ranked 7th in passing yards per game and did so without someone with the ability of Diggs. Add in the fact that Houston adding Mixon to the offense, and this unit looks to be one of the best on paper in terms of talent for the 2024 season. As if their offseason moves weren't good enough, they now add a wide receiver who is a bonafide No. 1 option that has made the Pro Bowl four times.
The Texans finished as the 4th seed in the AFC after winning the AFC South and they defeated the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round. However, things fell apart in the Divisional Round against the Ravens in a 34-10 loss as the offense hit a giant wall.