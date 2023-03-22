Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Houston Texans are expected to sign former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman to a one-year contract, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“The disruptive Pro Bowler had 154 tackles in 2021 and 14 tackles for loss last year,” Rapoport wrote. “Now gets a 1-year deal in Houston for DeMeco Ryans.”

Perryman has played in 96 and started in 77 career games for two different franchises since he was drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. The 30-year-old linebacker inked an extension with the Chargers in 2019 before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He was traded to the Raiders during training camp.

Denzel Perryman earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games in 2021 after he played and started in 15 games for the Raiders. Though he didn’t match his Pro-Bowl production in 2022, the 5-foot-11-inch linebacker combined for 83 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 games played and 11 starts. He combined for six tackles and two tackles for loss in a 38-20 win over the Texans in Week 7, playing in 57% of the team’s defensive snaps as they earned a victory in Allegiant Stadium.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Houston is also expected to sign linebacker Cory Littleton, KPRC 2 Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on Tuesday. The deal is still pending a physical. The compensation for the one-year contract has yet to be revealed. The Raiders released Littleton in 2022, giving Las Vegas $11.7 million in extra cap space for the 2022 season.

On Monday morning, the Texans traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who recorded 46 receiving yards in the Week 7 loss.

“Fortunate enough to go for some great draft picks,” Cooks said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. I think I’m just fortunate enough to be able to play with so many great organizations and make an impact in this league everywhere I’ve been. I think it’s special because it means I didn’t get to free agency.”