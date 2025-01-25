Following the firing of Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, a wave of confusion covered the NFL landscape. After his impressive 2023 campaign as the Texans' offensive coordinator, many thought Slowik could be a head coach in 2024, making his firing one year later even more of a shock. Along with some upset NFL fans, former eight-year offensive lineman and member of The Pat McAfee Show AQ Shipley went to social media to give his blunt thoughts on the Texans' offensive coordinator, advising other assistant coaches to avoid Slowik's mistake.

“Let Bobby Slowik situation be a LESSON for all Assistant Coaches with an OPPORTUNITY to be a Head Coach,” Shipley wrote. “If you have that Opportunity…TAKE IT NOW. Might never be another opportunity. It’s a “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY” League!”

As Shipley mentioned in his post about the Texans' offensive coordinator, the NFL is a league that cares a lot about what someone has done lately. Sure, a coaching candidate could've been great in 2020, but what have they done recently?

That's a common question that helps and hurts certain candidates trying to take their next step.

On one hand, it helps those who have had success recently. Before getting hired by the Texans in 2023 to be their offensive coordinator, Slowik spent eight seasons between the now Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

With the now Commanders, Slowik was a defensive assistant from 2011 to 2013.

Then, after a break from coaching, Slowik returned in 2017, joining the 49ers as their defensive quality control coach for two seasons.

In 2019, Slowik would make the switch to offense, becoming an offensive assistant for the 49ers and spending two seasons in that role.

After working his way through to the offensive passing game coordinator by 2022, Slowik was ready for a larger role.

So, after six seasons with the 49ers, Slowik made his big move, becoming an offensive coordinator.

His first season went incredibly well, leading CJ Stroud to a historic rookie season and helping the Texans make the playoffs in their first season under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Following that season, Slowik was a head coach candidate for many teams, however, he decided to run it back with the Texans in 2024.

However, following a less-than-ideal sophomore season as the Texans' offensive coordinator — while also hindered by an array of injuries to their offensive playmakers — Slowik got fired, and now his coaching future looks uncertain.

Now, Slowik will likely get another offensive coordinator position, given the success he's had at the position. But, if he earns another chance to make the move to head coach, Shipley hopes Slowik doesn't make the same mistake twice.