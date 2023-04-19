A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bobby Taylor appears to be regretting his decision to enter the transfer portal. Taylor initially announced his decision to leave Texas A&M football via the transfer portal, tweeting that he is “officially entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility.”

However, he would later make a cryptic post on Instagram, suggesting that he doesn’t really want to leave College Station.

“And don’t think I wanted to leave,” the former Texas A&M football 4-star recruit posted (h/t On3).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Texas A&M football has been losing players to transfer portal over the past months. Since December 2022, the Aggies have seen 30 players walk away from College Station. With Taylor’s decision to enter the transfer portal, Texas A&M football is now left with a grand total of zero cornerbacks signee from its 2022 recruitment class.

Bobby Taylor appeared in only one game (a 41-27 loss to the Florida Gators at home in November) and recorded just a tackle in the entire 2022 college football season with Texas A&M football. A big reason for his lack of exposure on the field that season was an injury he suffered in the offseason prior to the 2022 campaign. Perhaps Taylor is hoping that he would see much more playing time somewhere else.

Prior to singing with the Aggies, Taylor had offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida to name some of the schools who had interest in him.