Mike Evans, Johnny Manziel receive lifetime honors from Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies inducted former football alumni wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Johnny Manziel into the 2022 Texas A&M Hall of Fame on Saturday.

From 2011-2013, Evans and Manziel were one of the most prolific duos in college football.

Evans had 151 receptions for 2,499 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 26 games at Texas A&M. In 2013, Evans’ 1,394 receiving yards and 20.2 yards per reception had him ranked seventh in the nation. He was also named First-team All-SEC and a consensus All-American.

"I've played in the Super Bowl, I've played in meaningful games and nothing can beat the Texas A&M atmosphere. I love this place." – @MikeEvans13_ #GigEm pic.twitter.com/HeXpaixS03 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2022

Evans’ stellar redshirt sophomore season put him on NFL teams’ radar. He was later drafted seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Now one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Evans is a four-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion.

Manziel, on the other hand, was one of the most polarizing and electric players in college football history. He burst onto the scene during the 2012 season by winning both the Davey O’Brien Award and the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first freshman to win either award.

He was a consensus All-American in 2012 and was named First-team All-SEC in 2012 and 2013.

Despite Manziel’s success on the field, his off-the-field activities were rife with controversy. In June 2012, he was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors. In 2013, Manziel was investigated and suspended for the first half of Texas A&M’s season opener for signing autographs. The NCAA never found evidence that Manziel received payment for the autographs but he was punished nonetheless.

In two seasons, Manziel threw for 7,820 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Manziel would go on to be drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. He lasted two seasons in the NFL playing in 15 games with eight starts. He threw for 1,675 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Outside of the NFL, Manziel has spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He also had stints with Memphis Express of the XFL and FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League.