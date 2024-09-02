The Texas A&M football program had a tough start to the 2024 season with their 23-13 loss to Notre Dame. The Aggies struggled to keep up and had one of their defensive backs ejected for a dangerous hit. Their early-season woes have gotten worse with a season-ending injury update on starting center Mark Nabou.

Nabou has sustained a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season, head coach Mike Elko announced, per On3. Hopefully, the sophomore standout will have a safe and efficient recovery period.

Mark Nabou was a Class of 2022 three-star recruit out of Seattle, Washington, according to On3's Industry Rankings. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 34 interior offensive lineman in the class, and the No. 453 overall prospect in the class. The Aggies will look for someone else to step up while Nabou recovers from his injury.

Texas AM entered Saturday's Notre Dame matchup ranked the No. 20 team in college football. But the Fighting Irish were just as touted with a No. 7 ranking, and they proved why some have them as a College Football Playoff team.

Notre Dame did enough to hold Texas A&M's offense to 246 yards. On the bright side, the Aggies totaled just one less first down (17) than Notre Dame.

Texas A&M football looks to rebound next matchup

Mike Elko provided insight after the Aggies' tough loss on Saturday. He first started by thanking the fans for their support and vowing to work to provide an improved product for them.

“To the Aggie fans, I thank you,” Elko said, per 247 Sports. “Thank you for showing up tonight. Thank you for making this a really special day. You deserved better, and we did not give it to you. So we will go back to work, and we will continue to drive this thing to become the product that you guys want and deserve for this program to be.”

Furthermore, Elko commented on the flat play of Conner Weglman, who finished with 100 passing yards and two interceptions.

“There were not a lot of easy access throws to get him comfortable and get him in rhythm,” Elko added. “People are going to have to win to do that, and we were not able to get it going. Whether it was him missing – we had a chance to hit Noah on the big over route, kind of overshot him by a little bit and got the pick. Or guys not getting the separation that we needed to get.”

Texas A&M looks to bounce back in their next matchup against Texas against McNeese State on Sep. 7.