Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ reaction to securing ‘Golden Hat’ in blowout Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma

After missing the Texas Longhorns’ last three games due to a shoulder injury, quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to action in convincing fashion in this year’s edition of the Red River Showdown.

Even after quite a long layoff from playing in a game, Ewers downplayed any rust concerns in the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners, as he anchored a touchdown drive that culminated in a 2-yard rushing score from Bijan Robinson.

Texas did not look back from there.

Ewers recorded three passing touchdowns in the second quarter to essentially seal the win. The Longhorns tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half to clinch a 49-0 victory. Overall, Oklahoma’s 65-13 win over Texas in 2003 still stands as the largest margin of victory in the history of the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma had dominated this rivalry matchup as of late, winning its previous four meetings against the Longhorns. But for Texas to finally take back possession of the Golden Hat, it meant quite a lot to Ewers.

“We all circled this one on the calendar,” Ewers said during his post-game press conference. “It is special to all of us just because they come into our state, we own this state.

“For us to finally get that hat back, it’s a lot of fun.”

Texas will now look to build on the momentum from this win in its home conference game against Iowa State next week.