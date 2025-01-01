The Texas football program is set to take on Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and they are likely going to be without starting right tackle Cameron Williams due to a right knee sprain, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Williams has been limited in practice leading up to the game due to the injury, and redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby is likely to get the start at right tackle to protect Quinn Ewers, according to Thamel. He was hoping to play through pain, but it appears that he will be unable to do so. It will be interesting to see if Arizona State can take advantage of an inexperienced Trevor Goosby at right tackle and impact Quinn Ewers' success passing the ball in the game.

Ewers and the Texas football offense struggled in the SEC Championship loss to Georgia. Arizona State likely is not as stacked on paper as Georgia is on the defensive side of the ball, so Ewers might have more opportunities for success.

Texas football did rebound offensively against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns came out on top in that game by the score of 38-24. Clemson was the lowest seed in the bracket, but it was still encouraging for Texas to put up an effort like that on offense.

The Longhorns do come in as favorites against Arizona State, so it will be interesting to see if they can follow up their good performance against Clemson to get past the Sun Devils as well. The winner of this game would move on to the Semifinals to play either Oregon or Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Then, the winner of that game would take on Penn State, Georgia or Notre Dame in the national championship.

For now, Texas football will have to do it without a key pass protector.