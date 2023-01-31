Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.

Texas and Oklahoma? They each sent out a simple retweet of the Big 12’s schedule. And not only that. But the Big 12 Conference’s Twitter account actually respondedto every one of those elaborate Twitter posts- except for the Longhorns and Sooners.

The salt levels between the Texas and Oklahoma football programs and the Big 12 have to be astronomical.

The Longhorns and Sooners, who have been members of the Big 12 since 1996, notified the conference that they would not be renewing their grants of media rights after their slated expiration in 2025 back in 2021.

Then-Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby called out Texas and Oklahoma football, saying the move “makes no sense.”

Bowlsby has since been replaced by Brett Yormack, who has taken a softer stance on both schools while insisting that the conference will be just fine without them.

Given that they’re adding Houston, Cincinnati and UCF in 2023, there would seem to be some reason behind Yormack’s confidence.

But one thing is for sure.

The Big 12 Conference is definitely not at peace with Texas and Oklahoma football leaving.

And the two schools seem like they’ll be out the door the first chance they get.