ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The TGL enters week three of the season as Rickie Fowler and the New York Golf Club takes on Justin Thomas and the Atlanta Golf Club. Below we will continue our TGL odds series with a New York Golf Club-Atlanta Golf Club prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The first two weeks of TGL have been really fun, but both matches ended in blowouts. There were plenty of eyes on the matches, as well. Especially with Tiger Woods teeing off for the first time last week. Now, as a reminder, the TGL features two teams of three facing off against each other in 15 holes. The first nine holes will be alternate shot while the last six are one vs one match play.

The holes are already laid out for this match, and the match play matches are set. There are plenty of chances to hit it in the hazards, so holes are not easy. The Sim in unforgiving, and golfers have to be at their very best to hit good shots. The 40-second shot clock makes everything just a bit harder.

TGL Teams

New York Golf Club: Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young – Xander Schauffele sitting this week out.

Atlanta Golf Club: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel – Lucas Glover sitting this week out

Here are the TGL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

TGL Odds

New York Golf Club: +110

Atlanta Golf Club: -138

How to Watch TGL

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why New York Golf Club will win the match

New York has already played one TGL match, so they have a much better feel of the style of play. With the shot clock, the hammer, and the fans surrounding, it is something golfers have to get used to. Now New York was crushed in that match, but having a week under their belt is going to come in very big for them. Along with that, Patrick Cantlay is famous for being a very slow paced golfer. The shot clock is going to affect him in a big way. With one match already played for New York, their ‘experience' could be the deciding factor.

New York will have to use the shot clock to their advantage. As mentioned, Patrick Cantlay is one of the slowest golfers on tour. Billy Horschel loves the fast pace, but his impatience will get to him. Justin Thomas is pretty even keel, and he will have to make sure both teammates are on the same page. Still, the shot clock is really going to make a difference. Golfers hate being rushed, and it will ruin their swing.

Why Atlanta Golf Club will win the match

Atlanta's three golfers Tuesday night are all coming off incredible weeks at the American Express. Justin Thomas finished second, Patrick Cantlay tied for fifth, and Billy Horschel tied for 21st. They are swinging the club well, and that should carry into Tuesdays TGL match. There is no weather, and there is no pressure really. Only thing that changes is the shot clock. Now, it is a different environment, and they could be tired from the weekend, but these three golfers are swinging it extremely well.

New York's golfers are not necessarily swinging it well. Rickie Fowler finished tied for 21st at the American Express, but Cameron Young did not make the cut. Matt Fitzpatrick has not played since the team's first TGL Match, as well. In their first match, New York was not good with their putter, and they did not do great around the greens. Along with that, New York did not hit their irons well, and that is without any weather conditions affecting them. If New York plays as they did in their first match, Atlanta has a great chance to win.

Final TGL Prediction and Pick

With New York having a match already played, I am expecting a better performance out of them. Still, I like Atlanta just a little better. I will take Atlanta Golf Club to win the match.

Final TGL Prediction and pick: Atlanta Golf Club (-138)