Bill Skarsgård will lead an upcoming reboot of The Crow. The film got a huge acquisition and release date update.

Deadline is reporting that Lionsgate has acquired the rights of The Crow reboot. An exact figure was not disclosed, but Deadline added that it was an eight-figure deal. The film will be released at some point in 2024.

Danny Huston and FKA Twigs are set to star alongside Skarsgård in the new Crow film. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) will direct the film.

The original Crow film, which was based on the comic book series of the same name, grossed $94 million back in 1994. It followed a rock star who's resurrected from the dead who goes on a revenge tour against the gang who killed him and his fiancée. The late Brandon Lee played the titular character.

Three sequels would be made, City of Angels, Salvation, and Wicked Prayer. A TV series, Stairway to Heaven, was also made during 1998-99. The next installment would be the first installment in nearly two decades.

Bill Skarsgård is accustomed to playing creepy characters — one has to imagine his Crow will be no different. Son of Stellan Skarsgård and brother of Alexander, Bill made a name for himself in films like Allegiant and Atomic Blonde.

His breakout role came in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It. Skarsgård played Pennywise the Dancing Clown and reprised the role in the 2019 sequel. He'd also star in the likes of Deadpool 2, The Devil All the Time, Eternals, Barbarian, and most recently, John Wick: Chapter 4. Coming up, he will star in Robert Eggers' adaptation of Nosferatu as Count Orlok.