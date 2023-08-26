“The Price is Right” game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker has died. He was 99. TMZ broke the story Saturday (Aug. 26) as the host's rep confirmed that Barker had passed away Saturday morning in his Los Angeles home. The rep says that the game show host died of natural causes.

Barker was the game show host for 35 years. He also served as the executive producer. Drew Carey is now the host of the legendary game show since 2007.

While Barker was mostly known as the popular game show host. He also was on both the small and big screen showing off his acting chops. He starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore,” and was Neil Patrick Harris' would-be biological father in “How I Met Your Mother.” He also lended his voice to animated characters and starred in “Futurama,” “Family Guy,” and “Spongebob.” In addition to the aforementioned shows, he also guest starred in “The Nanny,” “Martial Law,” “Yes Dear,” “Bonanza,” and more.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the outlet, Barker had some health scares over the years including skin cancer and two falls in 2015 and 2017 where he ended up in the ER. The following year he had to be treated in the hospital for issues with his back. He most recently fell in 2019 which also sent the game show host to the hospital.

Barker married his wife, Dorothy Jos, in 1945 and were together until she tragically passed away from lung cancer in 1981. The couple never had any children and the game show host has never got married again.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from Barker's career on The Price is Right below: