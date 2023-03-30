A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to keep their four-game winning streak alive on Wednesday when they battle the Phoenix Suns, who are welcoming Kevin Durant back from injury. However, both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have popped up for the injury report for Minnesota ahead of Wednesday’s crucial matchup. As such, the fans want to know: Are Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Suns

Minnesota currently has both Towns and Edwards listed as probable to play against the Suns. This only means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, both stars should be in the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Towns sat out the Timberwolves’ last game — a win against the Sacramento Kings — for rest purposes, but he should now be in line to return against the Suns. Edwards, on the other hand, has been dealing with an injury in his ankle, but he was able to suit up for Minnesota in their back-to-back set on Sunday and Monday.

Apart from Towns and Edwards, though, Kyle Anderson, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play due to respective injuries. As for the Suns, it’s only Kevin Durant who’s on the injury report for them, but it has already been confirmed that the former league MVP will return on Wednesday.

Now, with regard to the question Are Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.