On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Timberwolves were dealt some devastating news when it was revealed that star big man Karl-Anthony Towns had suffered a torn left meniscus that will keep him out of the lineup indefinitely, per ESPN. Towns and center Rudy Gobert had finally begun to show some semblance of synergy this season which allowed the Timberwolves to vault near the top of the Western Conference standings as a result, and the injury calls into question just how far Minnesota can go in the playoffs if the big man is unable to return by that point.
One person who is still a believer in the Timberwolves' chances despite the setback is none other than ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who recently took to First Take to break down his thoughts on the situation.
“I do believe in the Wolves because of their defense,” said Windhorst, per First Take on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Their defense can travel, and they give Denver–it's a real matchup situation for Denver. So I am a believer in the Wolves even though they haven't advanced in the playoffs literally in 20 years. I mean, I have said Anthony Edwards was basically in diapers the last time this team won a playoff series.”
A quick roster check would reveal that the Timberwolves currently have pretty much the exact same group that the Denver Nuggets bounced out of the playoffs in five games last year, minus, of course, the services of Towns, should he be out for the playoffs.