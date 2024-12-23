ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Hawks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are a team that win games because of their defense. Their offense tends to struggle as the Timberwolves have just one true scorer, so their players are forced to step it up on defense. Luckily, the Timberwolves are almost always up for the challenge. Minnesota allows the fourth-fewest points per game in the NBA at 106.9 points. In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves have allowed under 100 points per game. If the Timberwolves can continue to play well defensively, they will be able to cover this spread.

As mentioned, the Timberwolves have just one true scorer. That player is Anthony Edwards. Edwards is averaging 25.6 points per game, and he shoots just under 45 percent from the field. Edwards is shooting 44.8 percent from three this season, so he is shooting the ball exceptionally well. In fact, 12 of the Timberwolves 14 wins have come when Edwards scores at least 20 points. Minnesota really needs Edwards to be at his best if they are going to win on Monday night.

Atlanta is not a great defensive team. They are actually one of the worst. The Hawks allow the third-most points per game on the season, the fourth-most field goal attempts per game, and they allow opponents to have the highest three-point percentage. Atlanta really struggles on defense, and that should be the case Monday night, as well. If the Timberwolves can take advantage of a bad defensive team, they will be able to win this game.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks, as stated earlier, are not good defensively. However, the Timberwolves are not a team that scores a lot of points. Minnesota scores the eighth-fewest points per game, and they make the seventh-fewest field goals per game. In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are scoring 104.0 points per game. With all their struggles on the offensive side of the court, the Hawks should be able to be a little bit better on defense. If that is the case, the Hawks will have a chance to win at home.

The Hawks score the eighth-most points per game in the NBA. This is mainly because the Hawks average the third-most field goal attempts in the NBA. Atlanta loves to play at a fast pace, and they want to get a lot of shots up. Trae Young is the team's leading scorer, and he shoots the ball the most on the team. The Hawks need young to hit his shots if they are going to win this game. If the Hawks and Young can have a good shooting day against a tough defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team in this game, but their lack of scoring lately is concerning. However, Trae Young is questionable for this game, and if he is out, the Hawks will not win. With that in mind, I will take the Timberwolves to win Monday night.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves ML (-178)