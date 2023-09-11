NFL Week 1 can be quite a challenge for most players. Training camps and organized team activities may simulate the mechanics of the game but the atmosphere of the game is different. This explains why numbers may be low and certain play calls are questionable at times. Eventually, these mistakes can pile up and lead to a loss. This is exactly what happened to Ryan Tannehill and the Tennesee Titans. Their defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints was shocking given their receiving core.

Being the engine of an offense that has DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry, and Treylon Burks among others can be difficult. Their swift feet can make it hard to read their improvised routes during the game. He missed a lot of the opportunities to pass to them which was a key factor in the loss. The Titans quarterback immediately outlined what he felt after their NFL Week 1 loss, via Paul Kuharsky.

“You will miss opportunities and those hurt. You have got to be able to hit those. Obviously, I am not happy about it. But, I will get back to work and get it corrected and get ready for next week,” the Titans quarterback said.

The Saints secondary made it more difficult for Ryan Tannehill as well. He had the worst passing rating of his career. Receiving a 28.8 passer rating can hurt any player's mentality. But, it seems like he is ready to get rolling once again and show up next week. Will he lead the team to victory then?