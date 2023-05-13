Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Tennessee Titans completed Day 2 of their rookie minicamp schedule on Saturday. As expected, there has been much attention centered on Will Levis.

Levis, who was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, anchored Tennessee’s offense on the day and spent plenty of time building chemistry with some of the other rookies on the team.

This THROW by Will Levis in his first ever practice as a Titan 😳 Levis may not be the QB3 in Tennessee for very long. pic.twitter.com/vmJfRBJ1Sw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 13, 2023

Levis put the finishing touches on his promising practice session with a completion to rookie tight end Josh Whyle, who had to leap to haul in the football.

Whyle later lauded Levis for the throw, noting that the former Kentucky quarterback’s ball placement on the pass attempt was “pretty darn good.”

However, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not necessarily fond of Levis’ risky throw to Whyle for several reasons.

“Again, the result was good, and there were a lot of great decisions, which we ask our quarterback to be able to do,” Vrabel said during a press conference on Saturday.

“But that may not end as well with some other players when the veterans come in OTAs. Again it was great by Josh to be able to go, again, we’ll just tell Will that we gotta be careful.”

The Titans will cap off their rookie minicamp schedule on Sunday.