The Tennessee Titans have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Expectations were high under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. Unfortunately, the Titans are 3-13 heading into Week 18 and are one of the league's worst teams. This has led to questions about the future of the organization, including its head coach.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan is one of many head coaches on the hot seat heading into Week 18. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down the coaching carousel before the main slate of games on Sunday.

“It's volatile right now,” Schefter said, talking about the coaching situations in the AFC South. “Tennessee is sitting there with a 3-13 record. They're in contention for the No. 1 overall pick and the owner is not happy about it right now.”

Despite the disappointing 2024 season, Schefter believes that Callahan should keep his job for the 2025 NFL season.

“I think he'll be given more time,” Schefter continued. “But it certainly sounds like the people within the organization are uneasy and bracing for something to happen. It doesn't sound like, right now, that it involves Brian Callahan. But we're going to see what the owner has to say about that. But we're leaning safe [for Callahan] right now.”

Titans fans may feel conflicted about which outcome to root for in Week 18. A loss gives Tennessee a chance at the No. 1 overall pick in April, but it could also lead to Callahan being fired.

Brian Callahan gives Will Levis one last chance as QB1 of the Titans in Week 18

Callahan is certainly behaving like he will be a part of the future of the Titans.

Callahan revealed his Week 18 quarterback plan on Friday. Tennessee will start Will Levis against the Texans according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, he will not be playing the entire game.

The Titans also plan to play Mason Rudolph at some point during the game.

Callahan said that he wants to use the game to get a “full evaluation” of both quarterbacks. Then he will re-assess Tennessee's quarterback position after Week 18.

The Titans don't seem thrilled with either Levis or Rudolph as the answer at quarterback moving forward. There's always a chance that one of these guys could surprise the team with a big Week 18 performance. However, the more likely result is that one quarterback will be kept as the backup for the 2025 season.

If the Titans part ways with one of these QBs this offseason, expect them to draft a young signal caller in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see how Tennessee approaches the upcoming offseason. Finding a new starting quarterback should be their top priority.