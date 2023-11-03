Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere suffered an injury vs. the Steelers that has fans and coaches alike concerned.

The Titans tied up their Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at a score of 10-10 heading into halftime, and then took a 13-10 lead before heading to the lockerrom. The bounce-back performance was overshadowed by an injury to star offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The game was all Steelers early as JJ Watt got hyped over TJ Watt's insane helmetless sack on Titans rookie Will Levis. Starting QB Ryan Tannehill got an injury update that paved the way for Levis to start.

Lost amid the hype over Watt's sack and the Steelers' early lead was Petit-Frere's injury. The former Ohio State Buckeye and hulking 6-foot-5, 316 pound lineman left due to a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return, according to NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport on Twitter.

Titans Lead Steelers at Halftime

As the game continued to unfold, the rookie Levis's talent shined through. The ex-Kentucky Wildcat and former Heisman Trophy candidate, finally healthy, put up 153 yards on 12-of-17 passing in the first half, nearly doubling up his more experienced counterpart Kenny Pickett of the Steelers.

“Will Levis is cooking,” Davenport wrote on X. “(He) just delivered a perfect pass for a 21-yard gain to Kyle Philips on a corner route.”

Levis finished the first half showing the promise that once had him pegged as a top five pick. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins had 60 yards in the first half while Philips had 56 yards on three receptions.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine added 23 yards receiving for the Titans while Derrick Henry ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Titans wrestled back control of the game from their AFC cross-division rivals.