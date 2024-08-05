A day after the Tennessee Titans got an encouraging update on their star wideout, and an endorsement of their starting quarterback from the head coach, they added a key piece to the secondary.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on X that the Titans signed safety Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks, Diggs brings a needed presence to the Titans' secondary.

Titans add safety Quandre Diggs to free-agent haul

The signing of Diggs brought in yet another top-name free agent for the Titans, who previously shelled out the cash for receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and linebacker Kenneth Murray II. Also, the Titans traded for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

Diggs, drafted by the Lions in 2015, has started every game in each of the last four seasons for Seattle. He joins former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams, who signed with Tennessee last month.

It’s a completely revamped secondary for the Titans, who were ranked No. 15, according to Pro Football Focus. However, the ding came at the safety position, where Amani Hooker rated as the top guy. Getting Diggs, who had a career-high 95 tackles in 2023, is a boost.

However, it should be noted that Diggs had only one interception last year. In the previous six seasons he totaled three or more.

So what does overall picture look like?

With Diggs, Adams, Awuzie, and Sneed, the Titans have an embarrassment of depth. Add Roger McCreary to the mix, a third-year player who has started 28 out of 32 available games, and the Titans will likely move into the top 10 of the PFF rankings. They may go as high as the top five on paper.

Of course, piecing together a group of free agents doesn’t always work in the NFL. It looks good, but these guys will have to blend.

However, it’s looking more and more like the Titans could be a playoff contender if — make that all caps and say IF — Will Levis can handle the quarterback position in crucial moments of big games.