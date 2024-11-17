The Tennessee Titans are looking for any signs of life as they head into their Week 11 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Considering how bad they have been this season, and how strong the Vikings have been, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the Titans are heavy underdogs heading into this one. However, they appear set for a boost on offense after receiving a solid injury update on Tyler Boyd.

Tennessee signed Boyd to come in and be their slot receiver on offense, but he has struggled to get much of anything going in Tennessee's moribound offense. Throughout the week, he's been dealing with a back injury, and while he's questionable for the team's clash with the Vikings, he's expected to be on the field with them for this one.

“Titans optimistic about Tyler Boyd (questionable, back) playing today, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Titans looking to get Tyler Boyd involved in passing game

The Titans had high hopes for Boyd after they signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million in the offseason, but to this point, he has not been able to find his way with his new team. Despite playing in all nine of their games so far, Boyd has just 21 receptions for 184 yards this season, and he hasn't even been targeted in the air in each of Tennessee's previous two games.

While his back ailment likely isn't helping matters, the Titans will be looking to get Boyd going in Week 11 if he can suit up, although he draws a tough matchup against an airtight Vikings defense. Tennessee's passing game has been bad enough that they should be actively looking for ways to get Boyd involved, but if they are unable to do so in this one, it could be another long day for their offense.