The Tennessee Titans and safety Mike Edwards are reportedly planning to agree on a contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

“Veteran safety Mike Edwards is on his way to Tennessee to sign with the #Titans pending physical, per source. Tennessee has a need due to injury and the Bills granted Edwards his release Tuesday,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Edwards, 28, has played in the NFL since 2019 when he made his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in Tampa Bay from 2019-2022 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 season. Edwards then joined the Buffalo Bills in 2024 but is now expected to sign with the Titans following his release.

Edwards is an impactful defender. He has recorded 236 total combined tackles and 158 total solo tackles in his career. He was limited to three games in 2024 with Buffalo, though, so perhaps he will receive more playing time in Tennessee.

The Titans defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday by a final score of 20-17. Tennessee now holds a 2-6 record. It has been a disappointing season overall for the Titans, but perhaps signing Mike Edwards will help them turn things around. His veteran prowess and ability to impact the defense should help matters for a Titans team that has endured a forgettable 2024 campaign up to this point.

The Titans have dealt with QB uncertainty. Additionally, injuries have impacted the Titans. Tennessee is trying to rebuild the roster and compete once again. They are not competitive in 2024, but the Titans would love to get back on track sooner rather than later.

For now, they will focus on finishing the 2024 NFL season strong. They could play the role of spoiler when battling contending teams moving forward. The Titans are hopeful that Edwards will make a big impact for the defense throughout the remainder of the season.