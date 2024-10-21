Long seasons usually don’t develop this quickly, but the Tennessee Titans are struggling. The top receivers expressed frustration and head coach Brian Callahan is turning back to Will Levis. And that’s the right move because the Titans must not stick with Mason Rudolph over Levis as starting quarterback.

Callahan said the Titans won’t go down the Rudolph road.

“The minute (Levis) is back healthy, the intent is for him to continue to play,” Callahan said. “Hopefully that is sooner rather than later, because I'd like to continue to have him playing football. But I'm not going to let him go out there if he's not where he needs to be to go perform. Maybe this week, maybe next week, but sooner or later he'll be back playing.”

Titans QB Will Levis trying to get out of funk

The Titans’ 2024 season plan involves giving Levis a long, hard look, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“Everything about what we were hoping to get out of the season was a really solid and concrete evaluation of Will as a starting quarterback,” Callahan said. “We haven't played well enough anywhere around him. He certainly hasn't played up to where I think he's capable of playing so we're not in a great spot record-wise. The injury doesn't help. Hopefully he's back healthy sooner rather than later.”

This is a good decision by Callahan as the Titans have already wasted any realistic shot of a playoff run. The rest of the 2024 campaign should be dedicated to seeing if Levis can be a functional NFL quarterback.

It doesn’t take a deep stat dive to see Levis’ struggles for the Titans. He turned in a somewhat interesting rookie season, throwing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions in nine starts.

But in 2024, he’s been fairly awful. He increased his completion percentage from 58 to 66, but that’s where the good times end. Levis has passed for 699 yards in five starts with five touchdowns and an ugly seven interceptions.

In his most recent start, Levis hit on 16 of 27 passes but for only 95 yards. Callahan said he wants to see how Levis responds to the tough game when he returns to the lineup, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“That's part of playing quarterback in the NFL,” Callahan said. “Even when things are good, they are usually not always good for long. You deal with ups and downs. And you can't allow your confidence to get shaken. You have to be resilient. You are going to face criticism as a quarterback in the NFL, (and) you are going to have bad games. And you are going to have things that don't go your way. How you handle those things largely defines how you are able to bounce back from them.”

The reason the Titans must stick with Levis is because there is no future with Mason Rudolph. He’s 8-5-1 in his career as a starter, but no team is building a franchise around this guy. His career numbers paint a picture of an adequate backup. Nothing more.

But with Levis, the Titans can still hold out hope for something better. They picked him in the second round of 2023 NFL Draft, at No. 33 overall. He’s 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, so he has the size and decent athleticism.

It looks like Levis has a processing issue, not so much a talent dearth. Processing can get better. Although it should be pointed out that he’s running out of time to prove he can improve it.

Part of the processing is quickness in making the right decision. It’s not just a quick decision, but a fast one that is correct. Once that hurdle is cleared, the athleticism and arm strength should lead to good things.

Levis said he knows he needs to get better at avoiding turnovers, especially at key moments in the game, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Just knowing the times when you have to be uber careful with the ball,” Levis said. “Whether that's when you're in scoring position, a third-down where the throw that you're trying to make isn't even going to get you the first down. And, just having that hit my brain a little more quickly.

“Adding the fold, as a quarterback, ‘What's the best and smartest thing to do? What's something you need to keep in your mind because of this situation that can help your team and protect the ball?' I am just, every day, trying to think of those situations and get better in them.”

Levis didn’t get the call against Buffalo in Week 7 because of his shoulder-injury situation. Callahan said Levis’ mechanics were affected, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“(They were) not where they needed to be,” Callahan said. “His arm strength felt weakened. He didn't feel great. The injury is real. He tried to fight through it, and I appreciate the toughness and willingness.

“It just needs rest, and hopefully not throwing for a handful of days here is helpful. And we'll see what it's like Wednesday. If he needs another week of rest, he needs another week of rest. But the intent is to get him back healthy and get back rolling with him.”