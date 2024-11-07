Despite the 4th quarter heroics of Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the Tennessee Titans were able to survive in overtime and earn their second win of the season last Sunday. This win doesn't necessarily alter the trajectory of the season. Tennessee is still widely expected to be among the worst teams in the league, as their one of nine teams across the NFL with only two wins. But the victory over New England does provide a little momentum as starting quarterback Will Levis attempts to return to the field.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Will Levis, who had been sidelined with a shoulder injury for the last three games, was a full participant in Titans practice on Thursday afternoon for the first time this week, which aligns with what Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said the plan was for Levis on Wednesday.

“His reps should uptick,” Callahan said of Levis on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “We're trying to get him back rolling, and hopeful that's sooner rather than later here. … Mason (Rudolph) still needs to be ready to play, and he'll still take some reps, but we'd like to increase Will's workload this week certainly.”

The last time Will Levis saw the field was on October 13th against the Indianapolis Colts. Some speculated that the shoulder injury — which had been hampering the second-year quarterback for weeks up until that point — which he apparently re-aggravated against Indianapolis was an excuse of some sort for the Titans to see what they had in journeyman back-up Mason Rudolph.

Quarterback woes playing role in Titans' 2-6 start

The jury is still out on whether Will Levis or Mason Rudolph gives Tennessee the best chance to win this year, which tells you all you need to know about the Titans 2024 season. Given Levis' relative inexperience compared to Rudolph's, it makes since that Brian Callahan and the Titans would want to see what they have in their 25-year-old quarterback. Either way, this year, the results haven't been too promising.

Mason Rudolph – 76-128, 806 yards, 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 75.2 passer rating, 61 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Will Levis – 83-125, 699 yards, 5 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 70.7 passer rating, 106 rushing yards

Will Levis will face a huge test if he does end up returning to the field this Sunday afternoon. Tennessee's opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, currently boasts the league's best scoring defense and are 9th in sacks.