Will Levis cleaered things up about a minor English language blunder he made after the Titans' win against the Panthers in Week 13.

Will Levis is not a Shakespeare scholar, but he knows when to come forward and admit that he committed a grammar mistake.

Following the Tennessee Titans' 17-10 home win in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, Levis used a word he mistook for another when speaking about the game. The rookie quarterback, however, did not waste much time to correct himself.

“I think I used ‘capitulate’ instead of ‘matriculate’ in the presser today. Been killing me. I apologize to all my former English teachers,” Levis said via X (formerly Twitter).

It's not the biggest of sins against the English language, but people can still relate about that annoying feeling one gets after realizing you just made an error. Levis simply wanted to clear things up and not have that minor grammar issue to bother him.

Titans' Will Levis outshines Bryce Young in showdown between rookie QBs

As for his play on the field, Levis did not commit any turnover against the Panthers, as he finished with 185 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions on 18-for-28 completions. While it was not a sparkling performance for Levis, he still shined more than Panthers rookie signal-caller Bryce Young, who went 18-for-31 with 194 yards (0 TDs, 0 INTs) and got sacked four times for a loss of 32 yards.

The Titans' win against Carolina snapped Tennessee's three-game losing skid and improved the AFC South division team's record to 4-7.

Levis and the Titans, who have yet to win back-to-back games this season, will next deal with the Indianapolis Colts in a rematch in Week 13 at home.