The Tennessee Titans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and a big reason for that is because of the lack of production they have received from the quarterback position. The main guy responsible for their woes is second-year quarterback Will Levis, who has struggled pretty mightily when he's been on the field this season, while also missing three games along the way with a shoulder injury.

The Titans were hoping Levis would show some signs of improvement in his return from his shoulder injury, but for the most part, it's been more of the same. However, according to Levis himself, there's one area where has managed to improve since he's been back in action, as he hilariously dissed himself by noting some of the moronic throws he made earlier in the season.

“I haven't thrown the ball underhanded or chest-passed it, so that's an improvement,” Levis said at his latest press conference. “Going back and watching the film, even of the first few weeks, I feel like (from) a decision-making standpoint, how I was seeing things was definitely a little bit better these past couple of weeks.”

Expand Tweet

Will Levis taking baby steps in his improvement for Titans

The Titans aren't exactly the most talented team in the NFL, and Levis made his life, and the lives of his teammates, even harder earlier in the season when he made mind-boggling mistakes with the football in his hands. That involved trying to force passes out to avoid sacks, and simply gifting the ball to the opposing team.

For the most part, Levis hasn't committed any internet-breaking mistakes since making his way back onto the field, but that hasn't changed Tennessee's fortunes, as they have still lost Levis' last three starts. The team is hoping to get back on track in Week 12, but that will be easier said than done, as they have a divisional clash against the Houston Texans on their hands.