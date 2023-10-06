In a shocking turn of events this off-season, the Toronto Raptors made headlines by firing longtime head coach Nick Nurse, and without his guidance, oddsmakers seem to believe the Raptors will be in for a rough time this season based on their over under win total. With all of this influx of change on the staff with head coach Darko Rajakovic assuming the role and a bevy of moves to the roster, even after a decent 41-41 season, the win total line is set at just 36.5 wins for Toronto.

Regarding the roster change the Rapters underwent this off-season, they will now be without long-term point man Fred VanVleet. Taking over his duties will be the FIBA World Cup hero for the German team, Dennis Schroder. Alongside him will be All-Star Pascal Siakam and former Rookie of the Year award winner Scottie Barnes. This team looks to be a contender to make the playoffs on paper. So, with all these off-season moves, what kind of on-court impact will it make to this team?

Here are the Raptors NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Toronto Raptors Odds

Over: 36.5 wins (-105)

Under: 36.5 wins (-115)

Why The Raptors Will Win 37 Games

It is amazing to see how the size and length of players in the league have evolved. The wingspan of the guys in the league has reached insane proportions, and that is precisely why the Raptors were so menacing on defense a season ago. With 14 players on the roster 6'6″ or taller, the Raptors possess one of the tallest rosters in the league this season, and they exhibited this length on the defensive end last season. Toronto finished first in the league in total steals by an impressive margin of 91. In addition, they ranked top nine in the league in blocks per game and second overall in total offensive rebounds. Retaining this length so they can continue to pester their opponents is the key to success for Toronto, and by all means, will continue to have it as long as the intensity remains.

Making up for the loss of franchise player Fred VanVleet will be nearly impossible for the Raptors. However, it is not impossible. Head coach Darko Rajakovic has an established chemistry with Dennis Schroder. So, the two of them can begin the season with the same understanding of what this offense needs from its facilitator. More importantly, the Raptors have one of the best small forward and power forward combos in the league with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. Siakam is coming off of the best season of his career that went overlooked by many. He was able to average 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists and is only looking to get better. If he can maintain this same level of play combined with an increased role from Barnes and O.G. Anunoby, the Raptors will surely be back in the playoffs.

Why The Raptors Will Not Win 37 Games

Although the Raptors have one of the more talented rosters in the league, there is some serious potential that they become sellers at the trade deadline. Stars like Siakam and Anunoby have heard their names circulate in the rumor mill for years now, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before they will be dealt to a different franchise. With both of them on expiring contracts this season, if the Raptors are not performing well in the first half of the season, it could lead to potential trade demands. Unfortunately, if that were to happen, a “tankathon” to end the season would likely follow for them.

FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder is an excellent addition to the team; he is no Fred VanVleet. Even if Schroder has a phenomenal year at this point, and he has the momentum on his side right now to do so, the Raptors have minimal depth. The only other true point guard on their roster is Malachi Flynn. A guy who has not seen more than 21 career starts is their only backup if Schroder goes cold or is injured. This insane lack of depth does not bode well for the Raptors.

In the past five seasons with Nick Nurse at the helm, the Raptors have gone 227-163, won an NBA championship, and only had one losing season. Although he failed to make the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, one cannot overstate the impact of his loss. A rookie coach coming in and some roster uncertainty could lead to a tumultuous year in Toronto.

Final Raptors Over-Under Win Total Prediction

So what do the Toronto Raptors do when faced with a talented roster, a rookie head coach, and names seemingly dropping into trade rumors so often? Only time will tell going forward, but the first half of the season will be critical. Given how stacked the Eastern Conference is, I believe Toronto will not fare well and will likely become sellers at the deadline. Potentially trading away Siakam, Anunoby, and maybe more, leading to a rough season. Therefore, I will be taking the under line of 36.5 wins for the Toronto Raptors this season.

Final Raptors Over-Under Win Total Prediction: Under 36.5 wins (-115)