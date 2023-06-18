Tottenham Hotspur have identified Brentford keeper David Raya as a replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer. The North London club are determined to freshen up their leaky backline for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

According to the reports from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur want to land Raya for a cut-price fee this summer. It is reported that the Brentford keeper has agreed personal terms with Spurs. There were initial reports that Manchester United were considering Raya as the imminent replacement for David De Gea this summer. However, the Red Devils have now turned their attention to Diogo Costa and Andre Onana.

Brentford are demanding £40m for the Spain International, which is considered inappropriate by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Raya has one more year left on his deal at Brighton and is currently on a wage of just £25,000 a week with the Seagulls.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is believed that Brighton are not interested in losing their shot-stopper for free next summer. They will either extend his contract or allow him to walk away this summer on the right offer. It should be noted that the Bees have already signed another goalkeeper this window as they welcomed Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

Raya made 39 appearances across all competitions for Brighton in the 2022/23 season. He conceded 47 goals and kept 12 clean sheets, which is impressive for a non-top 6 English club. He was influential in Brighton reaching the FA Cup semi-final, where they narrowly lost to Manchester United on penalties. The Barcelona native has two caps for Spain and has 62 Premier League appearances so far in his career.