Travis Kelce has a sentimental reason why he chose the number 87 for his jersey number. In his NFL Films interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he chose 87 to honor his brother, Jason Kelce, who was born in 1987. While Travis' reasoning was a sweet sentiment to his brother who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons, Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, says there's another reason behind it.

Sports presenter Charissa Thompson told Kylie on the Dec. 19 episode of her podcast “Not Gonna Lie” that she recalled the interview that Travis did about the origin of his jersey number.

“Jason still calls bull,” Kylie said about her husband's take on the matter. “Jason still calls bull on that revelation. He’s like, ‘No, you got given ‘87’ and were like, ‘Uh, how can I remember this? It’s my brother’s birth year.’”

“Well it’s a sweet sentiment. It’s a nice story,” Thompson argued.

Kylie agreed, “It was so sweet.”

“If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987,” Travis said of Jason during the NFL Films interview.

Travis and Jason have spoken highly of one another with the tight end previously praising his older brother in his open monologue for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last year.

“Jason and I have actually been playing football together since we were little kids and he was always better than me — at everything,” Travis said of Jason. “In high school, he was an honor student and I got kicked off the team because I failed French. And then, when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana.”

Jason has also supported his brother when fans and sports analysts were criticizing Travis' performance at the beginning of this season.

“There ain’t nobody that I’ve ever played sports with and nobody that anybody’s ever been on a team with that’s loved being out there [more than] Trav,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said during their “New Heights” podcast back in September. “It’s frustrating for me to have to watch and listen to, but I can’t wait for it to turn.”

Jason added, that it's “gonna go your way, especially if you freaking keep being the guy you’ve always been.”