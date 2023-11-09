Kourtney Kardashian might be the most down sister of the bunch, as she's usually the one to keep it real about sensitive topics.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to struggle with her feelings towards her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who has a history of cheating on Khloé. In a preview clip for an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians,” Tristan makes an effort to repair his relationships with Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, who are clearly skeptical, PageSix reports.

Khloé Kardashian warns Tristan about the family dynamic, saying, “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.” Tristan appears willing to make amends and admits to owning up to his past mistakes.

However, tensions rise when Tristan finally sits down with Kylie and Kourtney. Kylie expresses her nervousness before their meeting, and Tristan acknowledges that she was the most affected by his actions. In a confessional, Kourtney admits that she and Tristan have not connected and that she can't fake her feelings.

During their conversation, Kourtney questions Tristan about his infidelity and asks why he continues to cheat despite feeling “disgusted” by it. These candid interactions reveal the ongoing tension between Kourtney and Tristan, as well as the family's complex dynamics.

Kourtney's sentiments towards Tristan are not surprising, as she previously shared her unfiltered thoughts about him in a previous episode, explaining why her daughter, Penelope Disick, is not a fan of Tristan either. Khloé supports Penelope's feelings and doesn't want to validate or justify Tristan's behavior. She wants her family members to express their genuine emotions and believes that it's essential to address mistreatment rather than accepting it.

The upcoming episode of “The Kardashians” promises more insight into the family's dynamics and the challenges they face in reconciling with Tristan Thompson.