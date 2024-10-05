There is a burly challenge awaiting UCLA football on Saturday. The team travels to Happy Valley for a daunting Big Ten clash with Penn State, but are doing so with uncertainty on offense. Quarterback Ethan Garbers has been ruled out of the Week 6 contest, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

After suffering an injury against Oregon on September 28, Garbers has been limited in practice, with sophomore Justyn Martin taking a majority of the first-team reps. Martin will get his first career start against the Nittany Lions.

Expand Tweet

UCLA is 1-3 in their inaugural Big Ten season, and face a stout Penn State defense in Week 6. Garbers has been the Bruins starter throughout the season, throwing for 808 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in four contests. While his injury has been the main cause for concern, head coach DeShaun Foster emphasized that there would need to be some adjustments made after another disappointing offensive showing against the Ducks in Week 5.

Plan for UCLA football ahead of Penn State matchup

UCLA will turn to Martin. Coming in as a four-touchdown underdog against PSU, the Bruins could use a spark. Whether or not it will come from the sophomore backup QB remains to be seen, but he is in a great spot to outdo what Garbers turned in against Oregon.

After Garbers exited Week 5's matchup, where he had thrown two interceptions and taken four sacks, Martin completed only one pass for seven yards. It's likely he'll have a chance to put forth better numbers now that he has a chance to play for an extended period, but it wasn't encouraging to an offensive unit that desperately needed a boost.

Running back T.J. Harden could be leaned on more regardless of who is under center on Saturday, as the junior recorded 53 yards on 13 attempts against Oregon.