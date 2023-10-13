The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the USC Trojans for the yearly battle between two rivals. It's time to continue our college football odds series with a USC-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

These two programs have a rich history as they play every single season. In 93 career meetings, the Irish lead 48-37-5 … back when they allowed ties. ND has gotten the better of the Trojans over the years but Caleb Williams and his squad got the better of the Irish last season 38-27.

The Trojans (6-0) are coming off a close win in back-to-back weeks. Two weeks ago they beat Coach Prime and Colorado by one score, and last week it took overtime to take down the Arizona Wildcats. USC contains one of the best offenses in the nation but they also allow a ton of yards and points defensively. It will be exciting to watch Williams against the elite Irish defense.

Notre Dame (5-2) fell to Louisville 33-20 last week. The offense had a tough time as Sam Hartman was unable to get into a rhythm. However, Hartman and his squad have had one of the toughest schedules in all of college football. Three weeks ago they lost to No. 6 Ohio State. Two weeks ago they barely escaped against No. 17 Duke and last week, they lost to No. 25 Louisville. Now, they face No. 10 USC for their fourth game in a row against a ranked opponent. If Hartman and the offense show up then this could go in the favor of the Irish.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread

The Trojans have the best offense in college football. There is no way around it. They are scoring at a high rate and averaging 51.8 points per game which is the best in the FBS. Caleb Williams is playing even better than he did last year when he won the Heisman Trophy. There isn't anything he can't do. He's completed roughly 72% of his passes and thrown for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns … while throwing just one interception. The signal caller even has six TD runs.

However, USC hasn't come close to facing a defense as good as this one. Notre Dame has the 4th best defensive efficiency in FBS and allows just 279.4 yards per game. If the Trojans want a chance at winning then Williams and the offense must find a way to put together long drives and score points consistently.

Notre Dame is known for their defense but Sam Hartman is the best QB they have had in quite some time. USC's defense isn't very good as they allow a massive 421.3 yards per game. If they allow Hartman to do his thing out there then the Trojans are in for a long game. The defensive unit must put up their best performance of the season.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

Hartman and the Irish offense average 438 yards per game and have one of the top running backs in all of college football. Audric Estime is eight yards shy of 700 for the season and has seven touchdowns already. He averages 6.6 yards per carry and has shown to be a force in goal-line situations. His performance against Louisville is one to forget as he looks to bounce back against a much worse defensive unit. Hartman has thrown for 1,712 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. Knowing how poor the Trojans' defense can be, Hartman and the offense must show up and put up points. They have scored just 48 points in their last three games. They may need to reach 30+ in order to take down Williams.

The Notre Dame defense versus Williams and the offense will be exciting to watch. That will be the make-or-break battle of the game and if the Irish show up defensively, then they will find a way to win this in front of their home fans. ND has two losses on the year. Their title shot is pretty much over. However, they have a chance to pretty much end USC's title hopes with a win on Saturday night against their biggest rivals.

Final USC-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

If Caleb Williams wants any shot at playing in the College Football Playoff then he needs to win this game. They are the underdogs and I expect them to get the job done on the road.

