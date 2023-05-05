Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We keep it moving on the prelims in the heavyweight division with a fight between promotional newcomer Braxton Smith and Parker Porter. Smith is coming into his UFC debut with a 5-fight knockout streak meanwhile, Porter is in need of a big win to keep his UFC dreams alive. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Smith-Porter prediction and pick.

Braxton Smith (5-1) is looking to make a statement in his UFC debut against his stiffest competitor to date in Parker Porter. Smith has some unreal knockout power stemming from his kickboxing days and that will need to come in hand to get his hands raised come Saturday night.

Parker Porter (13-8) has been finished in each of his last two fights, most recently getting knocked out by Justin Tafa in a minute back in February. Porter has a ton of experience behind him that certainly could be a big advantage for him against the newcomer in Braxton Smith at UFC 288.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Braxton Smith-Parker Porter Odds

Braxton Smith: +138

Parker Porter: -170

Over 1.5 Rounds: +154

Under 1.5 Round: -200

How to Watch Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

TV: UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Braxton Smith Will Win

Braxton Smith may not be the tallest heavyweight on the roster but he sure packs one hell of a punch. When he touches the chin of his opponents they feel it as he has finished each of his five wins by knockout all in under 2:30 of the first round. He will definitely be tested here against Parker Porter but seeing how hittable he is this could be a short night at the office if he able to connect.

Why Parker Porter Will Win

Parker Porter has been in there with some elite competition much like his last two opponents in Justin Tafa and Jailton Almeida. While it definitely didn’t go his way, that valuable experience goes a long way against someone with half the amount of experience like Smith.

Porter also has some grappling chops to really make this the most difficult fight of Smith’s career. So if Smith underestimates Porter and thinks he can just swing wildly to knock him out and he doesn’t get it done, it will be a long night for him.

Final Braxton-Smith-Paker Porter Prediction & Pick

Parker Porter is in need of a big win here to save his career in the UFC. He has the edge in experience and grappling but ultimately I don’t believe he can take the punishment that he will be absorbing on Saturday night. In short, Porter and Smith exchange in the center until Porter gets knocked out again for the 5th time in his career.

Final Braxton-Smith-Paker Porter Prediction & Pick: Braxton Smith (+138) Under 1.5 Rounds (-200)