The featured bout on the prelims is a banger in the lightweight division between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola. Both Dober and Frevola are coming into this fight with knockout streaks so you can certainly expect an insane amount of violence in this one. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dober-Frevola prediction and pick.

Drew Dober (26-11) is streaking at the right time coming off three consecutive knockout wins. He now brings that firepower into this fight against Matt Frevola will be looking to throw down in the center of the octagon. Expect Dober to go toe to toe with Frevola to get the job done at UFC 288.

Matt Frevola (10-3-1) is coming off a knockout streak of his own. Most recently knocking out Ottman Azatair in the very first round. This new-found momentum will be needed mightily in this matchup against Drew Dober on Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Drew Dober-Matt Frevola Odds

Drew Dober: -215

Matt Frevola: +172

Over 1.5 Rounds: -134

Under 1.5 Round: +104

How to Watch Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Drew Dober Will Win

Drew Dober has a kill-or-be-killed attitude going into each and every fight. He has the ability to take punishment and dish it out without getting finished in the process. While he is in a lot of barn burners in the majority of his fights, he is still calculated when he is in there.

He will normally stalk forward, get in the face of his opponent and really stifle their gameplan. Dober was able to knock out the extremely tough and durable Bobby Green which is no easy feat. We know that Frevola has power in his hands but we also know that his chin has been checked more than once as well. This should allow for Dober to land those bombs necessary to put him away.

Why Matt Frevola Will Win

Matt Frevola is finally coming into his own lately with two big knockout wins over Ottman Azatair and Genaro Valdez. He may be a striker with insane knockout power but he had a wrestling base before stepping foot inside the octagon.

Frevola definitely has the chance to pull off the upset by either being one of the few to crack Dober’s chin or by mixing things up. He would need to mix in the takedowns to open his striking and if he is able to do this he has a good chance of getting Dober out of there.

Final Drew Dober-Matt Frevola Prediction & Pick

This fight honestly might steal the show as this has Fight Of The Night written all over it. Expect these two to meet in the center of the octagon and just throw down. Ultimately, I believe Drew Dober is just a better version of Matt Frevola and he will crack his chin to get the early first-round finish.

Final Drew Dober-Matt Frevola Prediction & Pick: Drew Dober (-215) Under 1.5 Rounds (+104)